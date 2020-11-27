Kohli Hits Out at Team For Not Getting Into ODI Mode From T20

India skipper Virat Kohli hit out at his team for not getting into 50-over format rhythm for the ongoing three-match series despite getting enough time to practice in Australia during the quarantine period.

India betrayed lack of 50-over format match practice on the field, especially after midway through Australia's innings, as they succumbed to a 66-run defeat after conceding 374 runs to the hosts in the first One-day International at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

They dropped catches and conceded runs through misfielding to allow Aussies to get to biggest total against India in ODIs.