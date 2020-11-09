Virat Kohli to Go On Paternity Leave After 1st Test vs Australia

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, who is understood to be carrying a hamstring injury will be rested for ODIs and T20Is and has been included in the squad for the Test series in Australia.

Rohit had injured his hamstring in the IPL league stage match against KXIP and subsequently missed four games before returning to the line up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final round-robin game. He is expected to lead out the Mumbai Indians in the final against Delhi Capitals on November 10.

Last week former India captain Sourav Ganguly had said that he was looking forward to Rohit being fit for the Test series. Reports on Monday (November 9) indicate that after the IPL he will undergo fitness tests with the Indian team physios before a final decision is taken. The medical team is monitoring his progress.

A call on Wriddhiman Saha’s availability will be taken later as well after senior wicketkeeper batsman picked up injuries to both his hamstrings in the IPL game against the Mumbai Indians. Saha had played a big role in taking SRH through to the playoffs but had to sit it out.

The BCCI confirmed that they have also added wicket-keeper Sanju Samson in the ODI squad and Ishant Sharma, who is recovering from an injury will be added to the squad once he is fit.