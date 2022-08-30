Will Virat Kohli Continue Playing Shortest Format for India Post T20 World Cup?

That was Kohli's last tournament as India's T20 captain and he had then relinquished captaincy of one format thinking that it would help him ease his workload and free him from burdens of leading the side across all formats.

One year down the line, even if Kohli doesn't have any regrets, the move didn't work out as it he would have envisaged and subsequently was removed from ODI leadership and the intelligent man read the signs and surrendered his 'virtual arm-band' in a format where his numbers were phenomenal.

While Kohli recently opened up about his recent struggles with mental health issues in a refreshingly candid interview with 'Star Sports', a case of burn-out can't be ruled out.

464 international matches by the age of 33 is huge and add 15 seasons of high pressure Indian Premier League seasons, where he has not only been his franchise's (IPL) batting mainstay but also its biggest brand.

He only has that much band-width and he only admitted that there was a phase when he wasn't enjoying the game.