Virat Kohli Nominated for Five ICC Awards of the Decade

As the second decade of the century comes to a close the ICC have announced the nominations for the awards of the decade. AS expected India captain Virat Kohli features in multiple categories.

Kohli has been nominated in 5 categories in the ICC Awards of the Decade – Player, ODI Player, Test Player, T20I Player and Spirit of Cricket.

Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson have done well consistently and are in the mix along with R Ashwin, Kumar Sangakkara and AB de Villiers for the Sir Gary Sobers Award which is for the Male Cricketer of the Decade.