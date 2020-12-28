Kohli ICC Cricketer of the Decade; Dhoni Wins Spirit of Cricket

India captain Virat Kohli has been named as the ICC’s ODI Men’s Player of the Decade. The ICC announced this on their social media handles on Monday, 28 December. The Indian captain also won the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for Male Cricketer of the Decade.

Kohli, who finished 2020 without a century, has played 251 games and scored 12040 runs with 43 centuries and 60 fifties to his name.

He made his ODI debut in 2008 and was part of the Indian team that won the World Cup in 2011 in Mumbai.