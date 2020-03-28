Virat Kohli is Not a Guy to Mess Around With: Ravi Shastri

Head coach Ravi Shastri believes Virat Kohli is the "boss" of the Indian team who leads from the front in each and every aspect of the game.

"The captain is the boss, I always believe that," Shastri said on the Sky Sports Podcast, responding to a question from Nasser Hussain. "The job of the coaching staff is to prepare the guys in the best possible way to get out there and play positive, brave, fearless cricket.