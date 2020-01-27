India’s Run-Chase Has a New Powerful Weapon – Shreyas Iyer

As New Zealand fast bowler Hamish Bennett steamed in from around the wicket to cramp Shreyas Iyer for room. Iyer swiftly moved to his right, executed a nonchalant flick, and with the short boundary at fine-leg, the right-handed batsman notched up four valuable runs.

This, from the first T20I at Eden Park, was a sign of Iyer's capability to think on the go. on a ground where the dimensions are pretty unusual.

In the second T20I, again at Eden Park, Blair Tickner rushed in to target Iyer's fourth-stump with a back of a length delivery. Again, the Mumbaikar calmly moved to his left to create room on the off-side, and hoisted the pacer over long-off for a maximum.