Kohli Greatest ODI Player of All-Time, Rohit in Top-Five: Finch

Australian captain Aaron Finch has rated his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli as "probably" the greatest ODI player of all-time, while picking Rohit Sharma in the top-five.

Rohit (119) scored his 29th ODI hundred and Kohli made 89 off 91 balls as they shared a match-winning stand of 137 in the decisive third game against Australia on Sunday, 19 January.

For Finch, what stood out was that India overhauled the 287-run target with ease despite opener Shikhar Dhawan not coming out to bat due to a shoulder injury.

"They've got Virat who is probably the greatest ODI player of all-time, and Rohit who'd probably be in the top five batters of all-time. They're exceptional, and the thing with the Indian side at the moment is their experienced players are getting the job done in the big games," Finch said.