Kohli Available for SA ODIs, Says There Wasn't Prior Communication On Captaincy

On Tuesday, initial reports stated that Kohli had asked for a break and would skip the ODI series for personal reasons to spend time with his family, before more reports later in the evening quoted BCCI sources saying that the master batter would be available for the white-ball games and had not asked for a break.

On the day the Indian Test squad was announced for the tour of South Africa, Kohli’s ODI captaincy had been handed over to Rohit Sharma, currently nursing a hamstring injury. The news understandably set the cat among the pigeons with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly later saying that Kohli had been spoken to about the matter.

Speaking on the matter on Wednesday, Kohli said that he had been informed by chief selector Chetan Sharma 90 minutes before the announcement that the captaincy for the shorter format was going to be handed over to Rohit.

"I was contacted one-and-a-half hours before the selection meeting on the 8 December for the Test series," Kohli said.

"There was no prior communication to me at all since I announced the T20I captaincy decision until the 8th of December, where I got a call before the selection meeting. The chief selector discussed with me the Test team, to which we both agreed. And before ending the call, I was told the five selectors have decided I will not be the ODI captain, to which I replied, 'okay, fine', and in the selection call afterwards, we chatted about it briefly. That's what happened. There was no communication prior to that at all."