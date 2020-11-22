Kohli’s Absence Will Create Big Hole in Batting Order: Chappell

Virat Kohli's absence from the final three Tests of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy will "create a big hole" in the Indian batting order, believes former Australia captain Ian Chappell.

Kohli will be returning to India after the first Test against Australia -- a day-night fixture currently slated to be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 17 -- to be with his wife for the delivery of their first child.

However, he will be part of the limited-overs leg of the tour -- three ODIs and three T20Is -- beginning November 27.