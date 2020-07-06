The MS Dhoni Success Story

‘You’ve been a big brother to all of us. you will always be my captain’

‘Thank you for always being there for us’

‘Happy birthday to an amazing friend and an amazing guide’

‘Everyday with you in a chance to learn and grow’

An amazing guide, a big brother to all. Always there. There are many things that make MS Dhoni one of India’s greatest cricketers but if his contemporaries’ wishes for him on his 38th birthday last year tell us anything, it is that his legacy will be more than just the trophies he helped India win, the runs he scored for his team or the wickets he affected behind the stumps.

Because this is a man who’s self-taught brand of maverick cricket helped him rise from the platforms of a Kharagpur train station to the glory of a World T20 trophy, in his debut tournament as captain, in a matter of just four years. This is a man who in fact preferred football and till 17, hadn't even played state cricket but 9 years later was handed India’s ODI captaincy ahead of players like Yuvraj, Zaheer and Kaif who at 18, had started to establish themselves in Indian cricket.