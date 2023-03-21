UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming, WPL 2023: When & How To Watch Live
UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2023: The match will take place on Tuesday, 21 March, at 7:30 PM IST.
UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals are through to the knockouts and both teams can rotate their squads. They have the chance to give some of their key players' little rest. It is important to note that both teams played matches on Monday and have climbed up to the top three teams. People in India are excited to watch the UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 match that is scheduled to take place today, Tuesday, 21 March.
Delhi Capitals is currently occupying the top position based on their net run rate. It is important to note that Mumbai Indians was the first team to qualify for the playoffs followed by Delhi Capitals. UP Warriorz captured the final playoff spot after an interesting three-wicket win over Gujarat Giants. Now, UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 will happen on Tuesday.
Here are all the latest important details you must know about the UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 match. Keep reading to know the date, time, venue, and live streaming details of the upcoming match before it begins so you can watch your favourite teams play from wherever you want.
When will UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 take place according to the schedule?
As per the latest official schedule, the UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 match is scheduled to happen today, Tuesday, 21 March 2023. Interested cricket fans in the country should note the date.
The match between both teams is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST today. The ones who are planning to watch the live streaming of the match from their homes should remember the time and other important details.
What is the venue of the UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 match today?
As per the latest details mentioned on the schedule, UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 will be held at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
Which TV channels will broadcast UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 for viewers in India?
Viewers in the country can watch the UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals match live on the Sports18 Network on Tuesday, at the scheduled time.
Where to watch the live streaming of the UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 match?
You can watch UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL live streaming on the JioCinema app and website. All cricket fans should note the starting time of the match.
Topics: Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 UP Warriorz
