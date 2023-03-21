UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming, WPL 2023: When & How To Watch Live

UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals are through to the knockouts and both teams can rotate their squads. They have the chance to give some of their key players' little rest. It is important to note that both teams played matches on Monday and have climbed up to the top three teams. People in India are excited to watch the UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 match that is scheduled to take place today, Tuesday, 21 March.

Delhi Capitals is currently occupying the top position based on their net run rate. It is important to note that Mumbai Indians was the first team to qualify for the playoffs followed by Delhi Capitals. UP Warriorz captured the final playoff spot after an interesting three-wicket win over Gujarat Giants. Now, UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 will happen on Tuesday.