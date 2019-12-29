Umpire Llong Draws Flak for Poor Decision in Australia-NZ Test

Umpire Nigel Llong was at the centre of criticism on Sunday, 29 December for a poor call as Australia recorded a comprehensive 247-run victory over New Zealand in the second Test.

Tom Blundell, who scored a brilliant 121 on the fourth day to bring some smiles to Kiwi supporters, was hit on his thigh guard by a James Pattinson delivery when he was batting on 90.

Llong raised his finger to the dismay of the batsman, who immediately referred it as replays showed the ball to be sailing over the stumps.