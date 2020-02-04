Umar Was Joking, Didn’t Intend to Misbehave: Kamran Akmal

Veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has come out in defence of his younger brother Umar, who is facing a ban for allegedly misbehaving at a fitness test, saying he was just joking and didn't intend to offend anyone.

Out-of-favour wicketkeeper Umar, who has a history of landing himself in controversies, apparently made some crude remarks to the trainer Yasir when the skin-folding test was being conducted at the National Cricket Academy.

The matter has been reported to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Umar now faces the prospect of being banned from the country's next domestic tournament.