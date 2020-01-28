U-19 World Cup QF: Australia Win Toss, Ask India to Bat

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl against defending champions India in the first quarter-final of ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Tuesday, 28 January.

India are undefeated in the competition till now. After winning their inaugural match against Sri Lanka by 90 runs, the Priyam Garg-led side notched easy victories against debutants Japan (by 10 wickets) and New Zealand (by 44 runs).

Meanwhile, Australia finished second in their group after losing their first match against 2016 champions West Indies. Later, they beat minnows Nigeria and arch-rival England to qualify for the quarter finals.