Trials, Rejections & Failures: Ravi Bishnoi’s Journey to U-19 WC

India failed to lift the ICC U-19 World Cup for the record-fifth time but right-arm leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi had a tournament to remember.

Described by former cricketer Ian Bishop as a ‘wizard’, Ravi Bishnoi was a potent weapon in India’s arsenal in South Africa. With 17 wickets in six matches, the Rajasthan cricketer was the tournament's highest wicket-taker.

Bishnoi’s outing against Japan was the most economical spell of the competition, which saw him taking four wickets for mere five runs. In the next match against New Zealand, he once again accounted for four wickets.