The Meteoric Rise of India’s Wicket-keeper Batter Indrani Roy

It is on the back of such blistering displays of batting that Roy finished as the leading run-scorer of the tournament, with her 456 runs – comprising two centuries and a fifty – at an emphatic average of 76 being the only tally in excess of 400 this year. Her numbers commanded a level upgrade and the selectors were quick to reciprocate. The wicketkeeper-batter has earned her maiden national call-up for the England tour, which kicks off on 16 June with a one-off Test in Bristol followed by three ODIs and T20Is apiece.



Born and brought up in Liluah in the Howrah district of West Bengal, Roy shifted base to Jharkhand a few years ago and has cemented her spot in the state team. No prizes for guessing that the legendary MS Dhoni is her role model and she has been in constant communication with the master of the trade to fine-tune her glovework.



“During a training session in Ranchi sometime last year, I had a long conversation with Mahi Sir about how to improve my game and he had told me that I should ensure that I improve my reflexes and movement in the five-metre radius. For wicketkeepers, that’s a key thing and he advised me that I should try and get better. That actually helped me,” the 23-year-old told Sportstar.