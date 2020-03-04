Equal Prize Money for Men and Women in England’s ‘The Hundred’

English cricket's ‘The Hundred’ competition will feature equal prize money for the men's and women's competitions, tournament organisers the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Wednesday.

The ECB said the total prize budget of 600,000 pounds ($769,000/689,000 euros) would be split fifty-fifty between the women's and men's competitions as part of the governing body's "commitment to making cricket a gender-balanced sport".

The Hundred is a new tournament consisting of eight city-based franchise sides, breaking away from England's traditional county system.