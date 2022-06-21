Team India's Post-Mithali Raj Era: It's Harman's Time, It's Harman's Team

Clearly, having two different captains for ODI cricket and T20 cricket is not the ideal way to go. But somehow, Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur had been performing a balancing act over the last couple of years.



Amid attempts to keep the plot together, Harman, who will forever be remembered for her match-winning blitz against Australia in the semi-final of the 2017 ODI World Cup, remained out of form for a considerable period and there were demands for her to be sacked from the T20I captaincy.



Former Indian captains Shantha Rangaswamy and Diana Edulji both advocated for Smriti Mandhana to be given the captaincy after Mithali Raj. The latter was much more critical of Kaur and also demanded for her to be dropped from the XI.



Kaur finally broke the shackles on the true surfaces of Australia during the Women's Big Bash League 2021, becoming the first Indian to win the Player of the Tournament award in the competition as she finished with not only 399 runs at 66.50 and a strike rate of 135.25 but also 15 wickets at an economy rate of 7.46 in her dazzling performance for the Melbourne Renegades.



Fortunately for Team India, she broke out of her international rut at a very crucial moment, bringing up an ODI half-century after almost a year, in the fifth ODI against New Zealand right before the 2022 ODI World Cup.



She carried the same form in the showpiece event as well, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer for India behind Smriti Mandhana, with 318 runs from seven outings at an impressive average of 53 and a strike rate of over 90, with a best of 109 runs against West Indies.



The Moga-born cricketer also did an amazing job of leading the Supernovas to their third Women's T20 Challenge title recently. Kaur was astute in her captaincy decisions, but more importantly shone bright with the bat, being the highest run-scorer in the competition with 151 runs at 50.33 and a strike rate of 138.53. It reiterated that at 33, she is not done yet and has some good years of cricket still left in her.



Harmanpreet's international numbers are quite impressive with 2,982 runs from 118 ODIs at 35.50 and 2,319 runs from 121 T20 Internationals at 26.35. Kaur remains a tentative starter but once she gets going, she has as many shots in her repertoire as anybody else in world cricket.



Now, with Mithali Raj having hung her majestic bat for good from international cricket – however sad it may be, it was essential for Indian women's cricket to take a new direction – Harmanpreet Kaur will hopefully have free rein as the leader of the Indian team across formats and do things her own way.