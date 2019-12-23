India’s Bench Strength in ODIs Compliments Rohit, Kohli’s Heroics

Quite like the top two slots, this position has also seen the least amount of tinkering given skipper Kohli played in 26 of the 29 matches, with Shubman Gill featuring in two.

The only other game was washed out without a ball being bowled, although it was Kohli who was in the playing XI on that day as well. Kohli has been exceptional coming one down in the order and scored five centuries at an average of 59.86. He missed two matches during India’s tour of New Zealand, and with the side 3-0 up in the five-match series; the management could afford to give their talisman a break.

The skipper’s place was taken up by Gill, who by Kohli’s own admission is far more talented than Kohli was at a similar age. Although the teenager failed to make it big in the two matches, he has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit with both Punjab and his IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders.