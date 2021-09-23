Taliban's Control of Afghanistan Cricket Could Affect Participation in T20 WC

Past Precedent

Back in 2019, when the Zimbabwe Government suspended their cricket board's elected body and replaced it with an interim committee following a string of poor performances of the national teams, the ICC stepped in and suspended Zimbabwe Cricket, also blocking all ICC funding to the nation.

"We do not take the decision to suspend a member lightly but we must keep our sport free from political interference. What has happened in Zimbabwe is a serious breach of the ICC constitution and we cannot allow it to continue unchecked," Shashank Manohar, the ICC Chairman at the time had said.

Last year, South Africa's cricket body too stood on the brink of suspension when the country's Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa got involved in the workings of the cricket board.

However, at the time, the ICC said a complaint of Government intervention in the sport has to come from the cricket board itself saying, "At this stage, no complaint has been received from Cricket South Africa regarding government intervention and Members are encouraged to resolve matters directly with their governments. We will continue to monitor the situation".

South Africa eventually avoided suspension though all eyes now are on the ICC if they take a similar approach with the Afghanistan Cricket Board. Only, in this situation, most members in power have recently been elected and the men who were replaced are unlikely to speak out against a regime that has a violent and vindictive track record.