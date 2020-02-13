T20 WC Opener Against Aus One of My Most Important Games: Jemimah

But, they both had one win each in their contests in the round robin stage; and, in the last edition of the World Cup in the West Indies, India had got the better of Australia in the group stage.

Bowler Shikha Pandey is also excited about the clash and said: "We're really excited about the opening match against Australia. It's going to be a challenge, obviously, it's the World Cup, so the best teams are going to play against each other."