T20 WC Can Be a Turning Point for Women’s Sport: Meg Lanning

Australia captain Meg Lanning is hoping that the upcoming T20 World Cup turns out to be a tournament from where the women's sport takes off.

Lanning will be leading Australia in their title defense at the tournament starting on 21 February in Sydney.

"This tournament can be a real turning point for women's sport around the world, it's a really big event, there's a lot of talk around it - certainly more hype than I've ever experienced before - so hopefully that's a sign of everyone jumping on board and getting involved," Lanning was quoted as saying in an ICC media release.

"Hopefully we can look back on this tournament as a real moment from which women's sport takes off,” said Lanning.