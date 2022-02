Suresh Raina's Father Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

"Very sad to hear Suresh Raina's father @ImRaina RIP uncle ji," wrote Harbhajan on Twitter.



Former India opener Gautam Gambhir also condoled the demise.



"Saddened to hear about the demise of @ImRaina's father. May god give strength to the family & loved ones," tweeted Gambhir.



The 35-year old Raina who represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20s, hasn't played any competitive cricket since IPL 2021.



The southpaw is listed at the base price of INR 2 crore in the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction.