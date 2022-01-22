Sunil Gavaskar Urges India to Look at Deepak Chahar Instead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar

With India set to host the ICC 50-over World Cup next year, Gavaskar felt that Chahar should get a look-in as he is also a "handy" batter lower down in the order.



"I think it's time to look at Deepak Chahar now. He is younger, pretty much the same kind of bowler and bats handily down the order," Gavaskar said on Sports Today on Saturday.



"Bhuvi has been a tremendous servant of Indian cricket but in the last year or so, even in franchise level T20 cricket, he has been expensive. Not so much at the start of the innings but towards the end. He used to bowl those brilliant yorkers and slower deliveries, but those are not working anymore. That can happen, the opposition is studying you all the time and they will know how to be prepared for it. So maybe it is time to look at somebody else," Gavaskar opined.



Chahar has emerged as a viable option to replace Bhuvneshwar, taking wickets in all three T20 Internationals India played against New Zealand at home last year in November. Chahar's all-round abilities saw him record figures of 2/53 in the second ODI against Sri Lanka at Colombo, when India toured the Island nation under Shikhar Dhawan last year. He then steered the tourists to victory with an 82-ball unbeaten 69 coming in at No.8.