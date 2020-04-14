More Chances of Snowfall in Lahore Than India-Pak Series: Gavaskar

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar says it's possible that Lahore receives some snowfall but a bilateral series between India and Pakistan can not be played in present circumstances.

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar had proposed a made-for-television three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for the fight against the pandemic in both the countries.

World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev had rejected the idea recently and now Gavaskar too does not seem optimistic.