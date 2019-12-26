Steve Smith Involved in Heated Spat with Umpire Nigel Llong
Australian batsman Steve Smith got involved in a heated spat with umpire Nigel long in the iconic Boxing Day Test match against New Zealand at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday, 26 December.
The Kiwis won the toss and chose to field. After loosing Joe Burns on a first ball duck, the kangaroos somehow managed to steady their ship, courtesy David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne. But soon Tim Southee sent Warner back to the pavilion.
In walked Smith who was met with a fiery spell from seamer Neil Wagner. In the 26th over of the innings, Wagner bowled two aggressive short pitch deliveries. Smith, on both the occasions didn’t offer any shot but tried to steal a single. Umpire Niger Llong then stepped in and asked the Australian batsman to stay at his end.
Niger had declared both the deliveries as dead ball as Smith was didn’t offer any shot. This didn’t go down well with the world no. 2 Test batsman.
Smith was seen leaving the ground while having an intense debate with the umpire during the tea break.
Shane Warne, who was on air, was also unhappy with the umpire’s decision.
“Well the umpire’s wrong. Steve Smith has every right to be angry because the interpretation Nigel Llong is giving at the minute is incorrect.” Warne said on Fox Cricket
“I’m sure someone’s going to have a chat to Nigel Llong in the lunch break because Steve Smith’s livid and rightly so,” he added.
