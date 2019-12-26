Steve Smith Involved in Heated Spat with Umpire Nigel Llong

Australian batsman Steve Smith got involved in a heated spat with umpire Nigel long in the iconic Boxing Day Test match against New Zealand at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday, 26 December.

The Kiwis won the toss and chose to field. After loosing Joe Burns on a first ball duck, the kangaroos somehow managed to steady their ship, courtesy David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne. But soon Tim Southee sent Warner back to the pavilion.

In walked Smith who was met with a fiery spell from seamer Neil Wagner. In the 26th over of the innings, Wagner bowled two aggressive short pitch deliveries. Smith, on both the occasions didn’t offer any shot but tried to steal a single. Umpire Niger Llong then stepped in and asked the Australian batsman to stay at his end.