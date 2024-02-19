Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: When & How To Watch SL vs AFG Live Streaming

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will clash again in the second T20I match today on Monday, 19 February 2024. The game will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla Stadium in Dambulla. Sri Lanka is currently leading the three match SL vs AFG T20I Series 2024 by 1-0 and would definitely try their best to win Monday's match to take secure their winning chances.

On the other hand, the Ibrahim Zadran lead Afghanistan team will be looking up to rectifying their previous match mistakes to make a strong comeback in Monday's game.

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have clashed in 5 head to head T20I matches so far in which Sri Lanka has emerged victorious in 4 games while as Afghanistan has won only one. Let us check out the SL vs AFG T20I match date, time, venue, live streaming, and telecast details below.