Splitting Captaincy Between Kohli & Rohit Won’t Work: Kapil Dev

“In our culture it is not going to happen that way. In one company you make two CEOs? No. If Kohli is going to play T20s and he is good enough. Let him be there. Even though I would like to see other people coming out. But it’s difficult,” said Kapil.

“Our 80 per cent, 70 per cent of the team across formats is same team. They don’t like captains having different theory. It may bring more differences between the players who look up to the captain.

“If you have two captains, players might think he is going to be my captain in Tests. I will not annoy him.”

The 61-year-old recently underwent an angioplasty after suffering a heart attack.

Talking about the art of fast bowling, the 1983 World Cup-winning former skipper said that does not like the trend of fast bowlers opting for too many variations.