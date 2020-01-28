South Africa’s Philander Retires From International Cricket

South Africa paceman Vernon Philander played his last Test in Johannesburg against England on Monday, 27 January and will now retire from international cricket.

Philander (34) has played 97 matches across all three formats, taking a total of 261 wickets since his debut in 2011, before this game.

In his farewell Test, the last of the four-match series, he could not help South Africa win as the hosts lost to England by 191 runs but the ace medium fast bowler, known for his guile, was celebrated after the match on Day 4 as he was presented with a token.