Ganguly’s BCCI Team Complete One Year, What’s Been Accomplished?

"The team of CoA was more effective. But even they took time to study the situation post the betting sandal -- almost seven-eight months -- and settle down. And, in the five months before Corona that the present BCCI dispensation was in power we didn't see much action. So, we can't compare the two dispensations - CoA and the present one. It would be unjustified. And if Corona had not happened maybe this team would have done a better job. You've to give them the benefit of doubt," said an official of a north-east.

The north-east states say the BCCI needs to address the issue of their annual grants immediately.

"In 2018-19, the CoA paid directly to the vendors, like hotels and transporters etc, involved in organising tournaments. All the states affiliated to the BCCI were to be given Rs 30 crore each for 2018-19 and 2019-20. But this amount has not been given to north-east states. The BCCI should deduct the amount paid directly to the vendors, and give the rest of the amount to us that would be used for development of cricket," the official said.

"Last year, the BCCI gave Rs 10.80 crore each, for a season, to each of the new states that had complied with the Lodha Committee's recommendations. But we actually spent between Rs 11 crore and Rs 12 crore on organising tournaments, and we need the rest of the amount to develop cricket. Since no accounting has been done for years 2018-19 and 2019-20, we haven't received the rest of the amount. If we don't get that money, how will we compete with the older BCCI member states? This needs to be addressed immediately, otherwise we will remain backward," he said.