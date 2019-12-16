Sought Prithvi Shaw’s Advice Ahead of U-19 World Cup: Priyam Garg

India's Under-19 captain Priyam Garg has revealed that he sought former skipper Prithvi Shaw's advice on planning and team bonding during his preparations to lead the side's world title defence from January 17 to February 9 in South Africa.

Before the Under-19 World Cup, the India colts are scheduled to travel to South Africa for three one-day matches against the Proteas U-19 side, followed by a Quadrangular Series featuring South Africa U-19, India U-19, Zimbabwe U-19 and New Zealand U-19.

"Although I haven't spoken to Virat sir yet, I have spoken to Prithvi sir a lot. He told me 'your planning, your process and your team-bonding is most important'," Garg was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo ahead of India U-19s departure for South Africa.