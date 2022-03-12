ODI WC: Smriti Mandhana & Harmanpreet Kaur Score Tons as India Get 317/8 vs WI

Sensational centuries from Smriti Mandhana (123) and Harmanpreet Kaur (109) powered India to 317/8 against West Indies, in their third game at the 2022 ODI Women’s World Cup in Hamilton. The senior batters were on form from the get go, helping India put on a much better batting display after a disappointing outing against New Zealand in the second game.

Harmanpreet’s knock made her the first Indian batter to score three centuries at the Women’s ODI World Cup, with Mandhana having scored two as well.

India’s total of 317 is also the first time they have crossed the 300-run mark in the history of the tournament as well. Mandhana smashed 13 boundaries and 2 sixes, while Harmanpreet hit 10 fours and 2 sixes as well.

India, who batted first, continued to leave Shafali Verma out of the playing XI and opened with Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia.