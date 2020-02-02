Shubman Gill Hits a Double Ton For India A Ahead of NZ Test Series
Shubman Gill is expected to retain his place in India's Test squad after scoring an unbeaten 204 for the A team in the drawn four-day game against New Zealand A in Christchurch on Sunday.
Also amongst the runs were Priyank Panchal (115 off 164) and Test regular Hanuma Vihari, who stayed unbeaten alongside Gill on 100 off 113 balls.
Gill's 279-ball effort comprised 22 boundaries and four sixes. Vihari's quickfire century comprised 11 fours and three sixes. He and Gill shared an unbeaten 222-run stand for the fourth wicket.
In response, New Zealand A had amassed 562 for seven before declaring the innings.
After a fine double century, Gill is certain to retain his place in the Test squad. The 20-year-old was also part of the squad in the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh but did not get a game.
Gill, who had made his India debut in the ODI series in New Zealand last year, is likely to warm the bench in the upcoming Test series with India having a settled opening pair in Mayank Agarwal and Rohit.
The Test squad will be announced soon. The first Test of the two-match series begins in Wellington on February 21.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )