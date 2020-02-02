Shubman Gill Hits a Double Ton For India A Ahead of NZ Test Series

In response, New Zealand A had amassed 562 for seven before declaring the innings.

After a fine double century, Gill is certain to retain his place in the Test squad. The 20-year-old was also part of the squad in the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh but did not get a game.

Gill, who had made his India debut in the ODI series in New Zealand last year, is likely to warm the bench in the upcoming Test series with India having a settled opening pair in Mayank Agarwal and Rohit.