Akhtar Should Reveal Names of Players: Basit Ali on Kaneria Issue

Later in December, Kaneria had even made fresh allegations against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the government saying that he was not offered any help after being banned from the sport.

Kaneria, who has scalped 261 Test wickets, was banned for life from any cricket under the jurisdiction of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after being found guilty of corruption by a disciplinary panel in relation to the spot-fixing case involving Mervyn Westfield.