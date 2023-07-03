Shikhar Dhawan Likely to Lead Indian Team at 2023 Asian Games

The ace Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is likely to make a comeback to Indian cricket by leading the Indian side at the Asian Games 2023. According to reports, Dhawan is expected to lead the Indian cricket team while VVS Laxman will be occupying the position of head coach for the tournament.

BCCI has agreed to send both men’s and women’s teams to China for the Asian Games 2023 and the apex council meeting, which is scheduled for 7 July, will be addressing the matter related to the teams’ involvement in the games. There were a few reservations regarding sending Team India to China as the tournament coincides with both the Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup.