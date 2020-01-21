Dhawan Ruled Out of T20 & ODI Series in New Zealand: Report

BCCI is yet name a replacement for Dhawan. The team is set to leave for New Zealand in two batches from Bangalore on Monday and Tuesday nights. India are scheduled to play the first T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand on January 24.

Dhawan was taken off the field in the fifth over of the game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He had dived to save an Aaron Finch shot in the cover region, hurting his shoulder. He then walked out and was replaced by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on the field.