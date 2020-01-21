Dhawan Ruled Out of T20 & ODI Series in New Zealand: Report
Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the T20I and ODI series in New Zealand, according to reports in Mumbai Mirror. But BCCI is yet to name his replacement.
According to the BCCI media manager, a call was going to be made after the medical team finished assessing his scans.
BCCI is yet name a replacement for Dhawan. The team is set to leave for New Zealand in two batches from Bangalore on Monday and Tuesday nights. India are scheduled to play the first T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand on January 24.
Dhawan was taken off the field in the fifth over of the game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He had dived to save an Aaron Finch shot in the cover region, hurting his shoulder. He then walked out and was replaced by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on the field.
Dhawan had suffered a thumb fracture during the World Cup in Australia and after returning to the side he sustained a knee injury during the Mushtaq Ali trophy, requiring 27 stitches.
