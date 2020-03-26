COVID-19: Dhawan Contributes to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund
Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan made a donation to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Dhawan took to social media to announce the same and also urged people to do their bit to combat the pandemic.
” Hi everyone remember to stay indoors & take care of your family and yourself. I have done my bit and contributed to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji's National Relief Fund. Encouraging all of you to help, so that together we can make a difference,” Dhawan said in a tweet with a video message in Hindi.
With Bangladeshi and Pakistani cricketers already making donations in their respective countries to fight the spread of coronavirus, Indian cricket fans across social media were pointing out that there has been no update from the Indian cricket team on their contribution for the cause till Dhawan made the announcement.
Earlier, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has also donated Rs 25 lakh towards the West Bengal government's emergency relief fund with president Avishek Dalmiya adding another Rs 5 lakh from his pocket.
Around 650 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in India while 13 people have lost their lives.
