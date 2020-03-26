COVID-19: Dhawan Contributes to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan made a donation to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Dhawan took to social media to announce the same and also urged people to do their bit to combat the pandemic.

” Hi everyone remember to stay indoors & take care of your family and yourself. I have done my bit and contributed to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji's National Relief Fund. Encouraging all of you to help, so that together we can make a difference,” Dhawan said in a tweet with a video message in Hindi.