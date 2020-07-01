Former BCCI Boss Shashank Manohar Steps Down As ICC Chairman
Shashank Manohar has stepped down as the ICC Chairman after serving two terms of two years each.
In an ICC meeting on Wednesday, it was decided that Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja would take over the Chairman's responsibilities until a successor is elected.
The process for the Chairperson election is expected to be approved by the ICC Board within the next week.
“On behalf of the ICC Board and staff and the whole cricket family, I would like to thank Shashank for his leadership and everything he has done for the sport as ICC Chairman. We wish him and his family all the very best for the future,” said ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney who had worked with Manohar for the last year since taking over last summer.
ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja added, "There is no doubt that cricket owes Shashank a debt of gratitude for all he has done for the sport. He has left cricket and the ICC in a better place than he found it.”
