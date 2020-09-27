‘He Cared for Other People’: Watson Pays Tribute to Dean Jones

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shane Watson paid rich tribute to Dean Jones, saying the former Australia batsman pushed the limits to get better and always cared about people who were less fortunate.

Jones, who was part of the Star Sports commentary panel for the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL) edition being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), died in a Mumbai hotel on Thursday afternoon after suffering a cardiac arrest. The 59-year-old, who played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia, is survived by his wife Jane and two daughters – Phoebe and Isabella.