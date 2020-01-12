Ricky Ponting, Warne to Captain Teams in Bushfire Fundraiser Game

Australian cricket greats Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting will captain star-studded teams in a one-off Bushfire fundraiser match, to be played on 8 February.

Cricket Australia confirmed on Sunday that an all-star T20 match will be played as a curtain-raiser to the Big Bash League (BBL) final.

Among other big names, the dashing Adam Gilchrist will also feature in the charity match.

The match, a bid to raise money for the victims of the devastating bushfires the country has been witnessing for a while now, will be played either in Melbourne or Sydney.