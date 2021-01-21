Shakib Stars With 4-Wicket Haul On Comeback Against West Indies

Shakib’s 4/8 helped Bangladesh dismiss West Indies for a paltry 122 in 32.2 overs.

IANS
Published
Cricket
1 min read
File Image: Shakib Al Hasan at a training session with Bangladesh.&nbsp;
i

Shakib Al Hasan took four wickets and conceded eight runs in 7.2 overs on his return to international cricket as he helped Bangladesh beat the West Indies by six wickets in the first ODI on Wednesday.

Shakib's 4/8 helped Bangladesh dismiss West Indies for a paltry 122 in 32.2 overs. Bangladesh chased down the target in 33.4 overs, ending with a total of 125/4.

Also Read
10 Big Stars Released by IPL Teams Ahead of 2021 Auction
10 Big Stars Released by IPL Teams Ahead of 2021 Auction

West Indies, led by Jason Mohammed and devoid of many big names in the series including captain Kieron Pollard, veteran opener Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer and Andre Russell among others, were reduced to 56/5 in 18.4 overs before a 59-run partnership between Kyle Mayers (40) and Rovman Powell (28) helped them cross over into three figures.

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was their highest run scorer with 44 off 69 balls while Shakib scored 19 runs.

Brief scores: West Indies 122 all out in 32.2 overs (Kyle Mayers 40, Rovman Powell 28; Shakib Al Hasan 4/8) lost to Bangladesh 125/4 in 33.5 overs (Tamim Iqbal 44, Mushfiqur Rahim 19 not out, Shakib Al Hasan 19; Akeal Hosain 3/26) by six wickets with 97 balls remaining.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!