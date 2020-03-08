Shafali Verma Become the Youngest Cricketer to Play in WC Final

Openers Beth Mooney (78 not out) and Alyssa Healy (77) starred with the bat to set India a record-breaking target in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final.

This is the second meeting between the two sides in the tournament with India having beaten Australia by seven wickets in the opening match of the tournament.

This will, however, be only the second time that India will be chasing. Incidentally, their last match of the tournament was also a chase when they beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their final group stage match.