Saw Glimpse of Ravindra Jadeja in Devon Conway: Wellington Coach

New Zealand batsman Devon Conway's Wellington coach, Glenn Pocknall, fells his ward has an "amazing ability to take out all distraction that could affect his skills" when he is at the crease, and that initially he saw a glimpse of India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the cricketer.



Born in Johannesburg but playing cricket for New Zealand, Conway smashed a double century in the first innings against England in the drawn opening Test at Lord's to etch his name in the history books by becoming only the sixth cricketer overall to score a double-ton on Test debut.