Tendulkar v Lara Again! Legends Return to Cricket Field This March

Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends will take on Brian Lara's West Indies Legends in the opening match of the Unacademy Road Safety World Series at the Wankhede Stadium on 7 March.

Of the total 11 (eleven) matches, two will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, four at the MCA Stadium in Pune, four matches at DY Patil Stadium at Nerul in Navi Mumbai and the final at the picturesque Brabourne Stadium in Cricket Club of India (CCI) ground.

Pune will have the rare distinction of hosting two India matches (against South Africa Legends on March 14 and Australia Legends on March 20) while Wankhede and DY Patil will host one match each featuring the host team.

The final will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Cricket Club of India (CCI) ground on March 22.