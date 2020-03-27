This Day in 1994: Sachin Tendulkar Opens Batting for 1st Time

On 27 March, 1994, Sachin Tendulkar opened the batting for the first time in ODIs against New Zealand in Auckland and the rest, from there on, was history.

Before that, Navjot Singh Sidhu used to open the batting but as he was out with a stiff neck, then captain Mohammed Azharuddin asked the Little Master to go up the order as till then he was batting in the middle order.

Sachin scored 82 runs off just 49 balls and that was the start of a golden run.