Rohit Sharma is The Next MS Dhoni For Indian Team: Suresh Raina

"I have seen him, he is calm, he likes to listen, he likes to give confidence to the players and on top of that, he likes to lead from the front. When the captain leads from the front and at the same time gives respect to the dressing room atmosphere, you know you have it all," Raina said.

"He thinks everyone is a captain. I have seen him, I have played under him when we won the Asia Cup in Bangladesh. I have seen how he gives confidence to young players like Shardul (Thakur), Washington Sundar and (Yuzvendra) Chahal.

"Around him, players enjoy the intensity, they enjoy his aura. I think when you enjoy the aura of a player, you like to be positive and I think that is what he is good at. He is one of the top-most, after M.S. Dhoni, who was brilliant. He has won more (IPL) trophies than MS, but I would say they both are very similar. Both of them, as a captain, like to listen.

"When your captain is listening, you can solve a lot of problems, you can solve the mental problems of the players. So in my book, they both are wonderful," Raina said.