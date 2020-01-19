Rohit Sharma Equals Virat Kohli’s Century Tally vs Australia

Chasing 287 for victory, Rohit was at it from the get-go, hitting the likes of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc with relative ease and scoring at brisk pace. On the back of a tremendous 2019, Rohit seemed to be continuing his good form as he smashed his 29th ODI ton by taking a single off Josh Hazlewood in 110 balls.

Rohit was eventually dismissed by Adam Zampa, having made 119 off 128 balls. His innings included eight fours and six sixes.