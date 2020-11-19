Rohit Sharma Begins Fitness Training for Australia Tour in NCA

India batsman Rohit Sharma has begun his fitness training at the National Cricket Academy on Thursday, PTI reported. Other than Rohit, India’s Test squad will be eagerly waiting on the news of fast bowler Ishant Sharma’s fitness.

On Wednesday, senior pacer Ishant Sharma, who is also doing his injury rehab at the NCA, bowled full tilt under the supervision of chief selector Sunil Joshi and NCA head Rahul Dravid.