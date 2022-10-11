Roger Binny Set to Become Next BCCI President

The 67-year-old Binny has a lot of experience in cricket administration. He has served in different positions at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) over the years and has been its president since 2019. Prior to that, he also was part of the KSCA administrations led by Patel and Anil Kumble (2010-12).

The age-cap rule will restrict 1983 World Cup winner Binny's tenure to one term of three years.

Along with Binny, there will be two first-timers in the new administration -- Ashish Shelar and Devajit Saikia. The Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar who served as Mumbai Cricket Association president between 2017 and 2019, will be the treasurer, which means that he won't become Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president.

"Once he (Shelar) takes over as a treasurer, he will have to withdraw his nomination from the MCA president's post," Shukla informed.

On the other hand, Saikia, currently secretary at Assam Cricket Association, will be the new joint secretary, replacing Jayesh George.